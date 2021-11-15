Millwall are sweating on the fitness of duo Murray Wallace and George Evans ahead of this weekend’s clash with Middlesbrough.

Gary Rowett’s side have had their fair share of injury problems to contend with in recent months.

As Millwall prepare to return to action against Middlesbrough this weekend, there are doubts over the fitness of both Murray Wallace and George Evans. Both have had injury issues to contend with already, with the latter mentioned Evans missing the last three games.

Now, Rowett has provided an update on the pair.

As quoted by London News Online, Rowett revealed that Evans is back in training following a calf injury but is still feeling some affects of a broken hand, while Wallace will hopefully be fit to train on Thursday amid a knee issue.

Here’s what he had to say:

“George has trained and will continue to train this week.

“He still has an issue with his hand but it didn’t stop him playing before or wanting to play before. His calf is okay.

“Murray tweaked his knee a little bit in the last game.

“He got through the game but felt a little bit stiff on the Monday morning. He had a scan and it is a mild injury – nevertheless, it can be 10 days to two weeks.

“The plan is that if everything goes well he should train Thursday. Then it’s just going to be that he has missed quite a bit of training.”

Shuffling the pack

Rowett is no stranger to shuffling the pack, having already been forced into playing players in some unfamiliar roles.

Wallace, a centre-back, has filled in at left-back and even left wing-back when called upon, though he returned to his familiar role on the left-hand side of the back three in the 1-1 draw against Derby County prior to the international break.

Meanwhile, in Evans’ absence, youngster Billy Mitchell has emerged as Rowett’s go-to man in the middle. The 20-year-old has shown his place in the team is more than warranted as well, so it will be interesting to see if he maintains his spot in the side even once Evans returns.