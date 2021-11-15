Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson joined National League side Notts County on loan earlier this season, and he seems to be doing quite well at his temporary club.

Patterson, 21, is a product of the Academy of Light and last season made his league debut for Sunderland.

He featured twice in League One for Lee Johnson’s side but was this season sent out on loan, with the Black Cats already having a number of first-team goalkeepers in their ranks.

Since, Patterson has made eight National League appearances for Notts County who sit in 5th-place of the table after a competent 2-0 win over Solihull Moors over the weekend.

And it was a game where Patterson flourished – the youngster made a number of saves to keep Moors out, and to hand Notts County an all important win in their bid to return to the Football League.

So what have Notts County fans been saying about their on loan star? Here’s what some of them had to say on Twitter after their weekend win:

Best Young keeper to pull on a Notts Shirt since Kasper Schmeichel.

Sign him up — Nigel Cameron (@NigelCameron8) November 14, 2021

Sign permanently — NykKeaton⚫⚪ (@MusicMagpie1) November 14, 2021

Extend his loan vital member of our promotion team. Producers excellent performance week after week. — Steve (@SteSsilver900) November 14, 2021

Outstanding goalkeeper, handling exceptional, good with the ball at his feet and very calm. If he continues to work hard, big future ahead of him. Hopefully we can extend his loan beyond January. — Killerkline (@Killerkline1) November 14, 2021

Our style of play gives him excellent experience for a promising future. Sunderland would be mad not to let him stay here for the rest of the season or longer. — Eric Kerry (@Eric__Kerry) November 15, 2021

Please extend the loan! He's vital to our promo hopes — Tom (@NottsCounty1991) November 14, 2021