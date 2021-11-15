Birmingham City are set to offer George Hall a new contract amid Premier League interest from Leeds United.

Hall, 17, has been linked with a Premier League move of late.

Leeds United are seemingly the front-runners to sign the 17-year-old but previous reports have outed both Newcastle United and Southampton as potential candidates to land the Birmingham City man as well.

It was previously suggested that Birmingham City were readying a new, professional contract for Hall as to avoid losing him for little-to-nothing to those Premier League vultures, and now a report from Football Insider has confirmed that.

They write that Blues are ‘offering a professional contract’ to Hall, and also that Leeds are leading the race to sign him.

Furthermore, Football Insider reveal that Birmingham City will ‘refuse any bids unless they are significant’.

First-team opportunities on the horizon?

An attacking midfielder, Hall is yet to make his first-team debut for Blues is held in high-regards by Lee Bowyer’s club.

Blues haven’t had so many young talent to shout about in recent years but the standout is obviously Jude Bellingham – the England international bagged Birmingham City more than £20million when he left last year.

And so in a bid to try and keep their young stars and potentially increase his transfer value, Blues are looking to hand Hall a professional deal and with it will surely come some first-team action.

Bowyer’s side currently sit in 15th-place of the Championship table and have definitely lacked a spark at times this season.

Hall remains a young player but he could give the club a real lift should he be handed his chance in the Championship and go on to impress, but it’d also bring much more attention unto him.