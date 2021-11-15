Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett says Paul Smyth missed the game against Rochdale over the weekend with a toe injury.

Leyton Orient ended up drawing 2-2 with Rochdale scoring a late equaliser.

Smyth, 24, has endured a frustrating start to life with the O’s.

He sat out against Dale but the good news for his side is that he is expected to return to training early this week.

‘Frustrating’…

Speaking after the game at Spotland on Saturday, Jackett told the club’s official YouTube channel:

“He has a toe injury. It does look like he’ll be able to train though next week which is ok.

“It’s another frustrating time for him after coming back and showing us all what he can do but we do think by Monday or Tuesday he’ll be training.”

Story so far

Leyton Orient swooped sign him over the summer after he was released by QPR at the end of last season.

However, the Northern Ireland international has had a couple of injury niggles that has limited him to just five appearances in all competitions since his move to League Two.

Before the O’s

Smyth spent four years on the books at QPR after joining them as a youngster from Linfield.

He played 23 times for the Hoops and also had loan spells away at Accrington Stanley, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

What next?

Orient are back in action this weekend at home to Sutton United and will be hoping Smyth is fit to play.