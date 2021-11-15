Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has revealed recently sacked Stevenage boss Alex Revell recommended him to sign John-Joe O’Toole.

The Stags swooped to land the experienced midfielder on a free transfer last month.

O’Toole, 33, spent time training with Stevenage under Revell before his move to Field Mill.

However, Boro couldn’t sign him and moved in instead to bolster their squad.

‘We stepped in’…

Clough has talked about the transfer came about, as per the Stars’ official YouTube channel:

“Alex Revell actually recommended him. We knew about him but he’d been here (at Stevenage) training.

“He sent me a message saying he’s been absolutely fantastic in training, if I could take him I would but i’m not able to and that’s when we stepped in.”

Knew him already

O’Toole is a player who Clough has managed before at Burton Albion.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international spent the past two years playing for the Brewers in League One.

He made 56 appearances for them in all competitions but was released at the end of the season and became a free agent.

Other spells

O’Toole has also played for the likes of Watford, Colchester United, Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town in the past and has played over 450 games in his career to date.

Big signing

He has turned out to be an inspired signing for Mansfield and they are a good run of form now.

O’Toole’s contract expires in January and they will surely want to extend his stay.