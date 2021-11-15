Bradford City boss Derek Adams has revealed he tried to sign Matty Foulds when he was at Morecambe.

The Bantams’ manager has been impressed with the defender so far this season.

Foulds, 23, joined the Yorkshire club in January and has since made 11 appearances.

He is a player who Adams likes and now gets to manage at Valley Parade having tried to sign him in the past for his former club.

Read: Released Bradford City man completes new move

‘Getting better’…

Speaking after Bradford’s 1-1 draw against Port Vale over the weekend, Adams told West Yorkshire Sport Daily: “I see week on week the player that Everton football club had and he is growing with the experience of playing first-team football.

“You’ve got to remember he hasn’t played first-team football before until he came here.

“He’s a player I tried to get when I was at Morecambe. He is week on week getting better.”

Assist

Foulds slotted in at right-back at half-time at Vale Park and got the assist for Lee Angol’s equaliser.

Career to date

The full-back spent time in the academy at Bradford and Bury before moving to Everton in 2016.

He was a regular for the Toffees at various youth levels but never made a senior appearances.

The Premier League side released him last year and he subsequently spent a few months playing in Italy with Como before moving back to Bradford.

Bradford City comment: Three players Derek Adams should sign in January

Bright future

Foulds has a bright future ahead of him at Valley Parade and showed on Saturday that he is well capable of playing first-team football.