Former Watford chairman Laurence Bassini has recently been linked with a surprise £27million takeover of Birmingham City.

Bassini is a well-known name in English football.

Although he was the chairman of Watford for just the one year. he managed to make a name for himself as a somewhat untrustworthy, unreliable and all-round shady character.

Having recovered from multiple bankruptcies and having also tried to worm his way back into English football with the likes of Oldham Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic, Bassini is now being linked with the shock takeover of Birmingham City.

But the popular Birmingham City fan site Almajir.net has had their say on the takeover – they wrote on Bassini’s links:

“In this case, I believe that Bassini, a man who is known for making claims he’s buying clubs he can’t afford before, has either been linked to Blues because he’s seeking attention or relevancy; or he’s been linked to Blues by a journalist who needs some column inches filled and hasn’t got anything better to write.”

They were some surprise links from Mirror suggesting that Bassini was weighing up a Birmingham City takeover – there’s been no suggestion that Blues’ current owners are looking to sell up, despite a turbulent few years.

Fans last season in particular were growing tiresome of the club’s ownership as they almost witnessed their side succumb to relegation into league One after Aitor Karanka’s woeful tenure.

Things are much brighter under Lee Bowyer this time round but there remains room for improvement, and Blues are seemingly still a long way away from challenging for a spot in the top-six.

Bassini’s links haven’t lasted long in the media though and it suggests that there was little truth to them anyway.

Up next for Birmingham City is a trip to Hull City this weekend.