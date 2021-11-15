Hartlepool United caretaker boss Anthony Sweeney is expected to remain at the club under new management.

Hartlepool United’s goalkeeper coach Dimi Konstantopoulos is also anticipated to stay, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

The Pools are in the hunt for a permanent replacement for Dave Challinor after he left them for ambitious National League side Stockport County earlier this month.

Sweeney has been in caretaker charge and has overseen the last three matches.

Read: Hartlepool United man comments after getting 90 minutes out on loan

Hunt goes on

Hartlepool have a big decision to make on who to chose as their next manager.

Whoever they go for will have Sweeney and Konstantopoulos to work with at Victoria Park which would come in handy as the pair already know the club and their players.

The duo are not likely to follow Challinor to Stockport as the North West side already have backroom staff in place.

They have former Football League man Shwan Jalal as their goalkeeping coach.

Read: Hartlepool United managerial vacancy attracting plenty of interest

Who is in the frame?

The Pools have been linked with a few names over the past couple of weeks but appear to be being patient.

Bromley boss Andy Woodman has been mentioned but cold water has been poured on that speculation for now.

Other names like Tommy Miller, Michael Flynn, Pete Wild and Ross Turnbull have been thrown around on social media, though nothing concrete has been reported at this moment in time.