Derby County goalkeeper David Marshall is keen on securing a January exit from Pride Park after being outcasted by Rams boss Wayne Rooney.

Marshall, 36, hasn’t made a single appearance for Derby County this season.

The Scot featured 33 times in the Championship last season but has fallen down to third-choice goalkeeper this time round, behind Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsop who’ve both shared the no.1 spot.

Now though, Marshall has spoken out about his situation at Derby County and speaking on Go Radio recently, he said the following:

“I’m desperate to get out in January, obviously, difficult with Derby’s situation with the club going into administration. So it’s a difficult time and sometimes these things are taken out of your hands as a footballer.”

Celtic were being loosely linked with a move for Marshall over the summer. They instead moved for Joe Hart who’s since impressed in Scotland.

“I was disappointed how it [a failed transfer move] happened in the summer,” Marshall continued.

“Never really give me enough time to get somewhere. Obviously the knock on of that is you lose your spot in the Scotland squad.

“So I’m looking at the minute to try and get something sorted for January but nothing yet but I’m sure the closer it gets there will be a few options there. I’m training with the first team every day. There’s not been an issue that way. I’ve not had any fitness issues, so hopefully early January something will come.”

Ruthless Rooney?

Rooney has three goalkeepers at his disposal this season, but none of them seem like solid Championship names.

Both Roos and Allsop have come under criticism during their spells in the starting line up this season whilst Marshall had his fair share of critics last time round.

But Marshall has been completely exiled by the former England striker and it’s left him in the doldrums, and should Marshall be unable to seal his January exit then it’d be a really unfair outcome for the veteran stopper.

He’s plenty of experience and is still seemingly keen on playing, though where he might land is anyone’s guess.