Stevenage are in the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Alex Revell.

Here are five early candidates for the vacant position –

Paul Tisdale

Boro could see him as an option and he has been available since his departure from Bristol Rovers in February. He has also managed the likes of Exeter City and MK Dons in the past.

John McGreal

He got Colchester United into the Play-Offs a couple of seasons ago and then returned to management this past summer with Swindon Town.

However, his time in Wiltshire lasted a single month and he unattached again now.

Graham Westley

Could Stevenage lure him back to Broadhall Way? He has managed the Hertfordshire club on four separate occasions in the past as well as other stints at Preston North End, Peterborough United, Newport County and Barnet.

Michael Flynn

The Welshman would be ideal for Stevenage and is weighing up his next move in the game following his recent exit from fellow League Two side Newport County.

He was manager of the Grecians for just over four years and did a steady job there.

Luke Garrard

The 36-year-old is a bright young coach and has been with Boreham Wood since 2015. His side currently sit 2nd in the National League and are behind top of the table Chesterfield by a single point.

It won’t be long before Football League clubs start taking notice of him.