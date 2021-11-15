Former Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic and Derby County midfielder Joe Ledley has announced his retirement aged 34.

Ledley began his career with his hometown club Cardiff City.

After gradating through their youth academy he’d go on to make over 250 appearances in all competitions across a six-year spell at the club, before signing for Scottish giants Celtic.

There he featured more than 150 times and scored 30 goals, proving a hit with the Celtic fans and he established himself as a competent goal-scoring midfielder.

Then came a spell at Crystal Palace. Injuries began to plague Ledley’s career by this point and after four seasons and 96 appearances in all competitions he signed for Derby County in the Championship.

Ledley made 26 Championship appearances in the 2017/18 season but just four in the next. He then secured a move to Charlton Athletic ahead of the 2019/20 season but Ledley would make just one league appearance for the Addicks, moving to Australia to sign for Newcastle Jets midway through that season.

His final hurrah came with Newport County this season – he made four League Two appearances for the Welsh club.

Now though, Ledley has take to Instagram to announce his retirement:

Ledley was a player who always held a great air of technical ability about him – he had everything that the modern central midfielder requires and in stints at Cardiff City and Celtic, he really fulfilled his potential.

At 34 though, Ledley has seemingly been forced into retirement after injury has taken its toll on his career.

But fans of all his clubs will wish him well in his retirement.