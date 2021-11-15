Stoke City’s Harry Souttar is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury whilst away on international duty with Australia this month.

Souttar, 23, has been one of Stoke City’s standout performers this season.

The Australian has featured 16 times in the Championship so far after making 38 league outings last season, with his side now becoming top-six contenders under Michael O’Neill.

But Souttar sustained an injury to his cruciate ligament during a World Cup qualifier for Australia against Saudi Arabia last week and is now set to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Stoke City have revealed the extent of his injury and have also revealed that he’s due to fly back to England in the coming days for surgery.

A cruel blow

Potters fans will remember last season when Tyrese Campbell picked up a season-ending injury and for O’Neill, it’s a similar kind of blow.

Souttar is a young prospect in this Stoke City side who’s recently attracted a lot of Premier League interest – not only will his injury scupper that move for the time being and give O’Neill a selection headache in defence for the remainder of the season, but it could also greatly impact on Souttar’s value.

Such a serious injury will really effect his development as a young player and from a business point of view as well as on a personal level, it’s terrible news for Stoke and Souttar.

Stoke City return to action against Peterborough United this weekend.