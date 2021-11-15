Charlton Athletic’s impressive run of form under Johnnie Jackson continued over the weekend.

Charlton Athletic beat Burton Albion 1-0 away thanks to Ben Purrington’s first-half goal.

The Addicks are starting to rise up the league table following the departure of Nigel Adkins last month.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the London club-

Read: Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard sends message after Burton Albion win

Jackson to be appointed?

Jackson will surely be Charlton’s new permanent manager having done a very decent job in caretaker charge.

They are unbeaten in the league since he took charge and have since risen out of the relegation zone after their tough start to the season.

The Addicks are now four points above the bottom four and are starting to look up the table and not down it.

First-team trio to return?

Adam Matthews and Jonathan Leko have missed out of the past few games through injury.

The Burton game came too soon for the pair but they have a week now to prepare for the next game.

Papa Souare also sat out of the Brewers’ clash and will be eager to get back up to speed.

Charlton Athletic comment: The Addicks need to strike deal with 22-y/o striker

Plymouth Argyle test

Charlton are back in action against Plymouth this Saturday in what will be a tough game.

Ryan Lowe’s side are currently top of the division and are two points above 2nd place Wigan Athletic.

They won 4-1 away at Accrington Stanley last time out.