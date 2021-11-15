Hartlepool United’s Jake Lawlor was pleased to get 90 minutes under his belt on loan at Darlington over the weekend.

Hartlepool United have given him the green light to join the National League North side for a couple of months.

Lawlor, 30, has also spent time away from the Pools at Bromley this season.

He made his debut for Darlington in their 2-2 draw at Chester on Saturday.

‘Been a while’…

Speaking to their official club website after the game, he said:

“It’s been a while since I’ve played 90 minutes. I felt alright, a little bit tired towards the end but that’s going to happen.

“Hopefully I can get a little bit sharper, start playing a few more games and feel fitter.”

Hartlepool situation

The League Two side swooped to sign him over the summer but he has played just twice for them this season.

He knew their former boss, Dave Challinor, from playing under him at AFC Fylde but his departure to Stockport County leaves the centre-back’s long-term future at Victoria Park unclear.

Other spells

Lawlor has spent most of his career in non-league with spells at Guiseley, Fylde and Wrexham.

Harrogate Town lured to the Football League in August last year and he played 21 times for the Yorkshire club in all competitions last term.

They decided not to extend his contract this past summer and Hartlepool subsequently snapped him up.

Lawlor is now on loan at Darlington and is hoping to get more game time under his belt.