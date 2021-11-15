Sheffield United are ‘unlikely’ to move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, who was linked with a move to Bramall Lane over the weekend.

Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (14.11.21) that both Middlesbrough and Sheffield United were set to rival each other for the January signing of Arsenal striker Balogun.

The 20-year-old has featured just twice in the Premier League this season and former Blades boss Chris Wilder is said to have funds available for January at his new club Boro.

But a report from The Star has played down Sheffield United’s interest in Balogun. They say that Slavisa Jokanovic already has a wealth of strikers at the club and so he has no interest in signing another, with the Serb having also ruled out a potential departure for Rhian Brewster in the New Year.

So many strikers but not enough goals

Sheffield United have spent some astonishing transfer fees on their attacking players in the past few seasons – the likes of Brewster, Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie have all arrived for hefty fees but none have set Bramall Lane alight.

Mousset seems to be their best hope. The Frenchman has struggled with injury in the past season-and-a-half but has three in seven Championship outings to his name this season.

Expect Jokanovic to work with what he’s got until next summer but should his side’s form continue on this trajectory, then there could well be a mass shake-up of the playing squad.

Either way, it seems like Sheffield United won’t be in for Balogun this season and so it leaves the door open for Boro to swoop in.