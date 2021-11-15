Barnsley are closing in on the appointment of Poya Asbaghi as their new manager, according to Swedish news outlet Expressen.

Barnsley have identified the Iranian as their replacement for Markus Schopp.

Asbaghi, 36, has been in charge of Sweden Under-21s for the last year but is now being lured to the Championship.

He is expected to bring his former assistant, Ferran Sibila, to Oakwell as well if the move goes through.



Early career

Asbaghi didn’t play the game at a professional level and his coaching career spans back to 2014.

He was the assistant manager at Dalkurd FF before landing the permanent role at year later.

The young coach spent 12 months with the Swedish side before moving on for a brief stint at Gefle IF.

Göteborg spell

IFK Göteborg appointed him in 2018 and he did an impressive job there.

Asbaghi was nominated for the Allsvenskan manager of the year after his first season and qualified them for the Europa League in his second campaign after winning the Swedish Cup.

He was then sacked in September last year and has since landed himself the Sweden Under-21s role.

New challenge?

Asbaghi could now be poised for a new challenge in England with Barnsley.

The Tykes are currently in the relegation zone after their slow start to the season.

They are back in action after the international break away at highly-flying Fulham.