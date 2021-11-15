Napoli are ‘confident’ that they have a €15million option to make Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s loan from Fulham permanent after his impressive start to life in Serie A.

Anguissa, 25, joined Napoli on loan from Fulham earlier in the campaign.

Since, the Cameroonian has been a hit with fans and has played a huge role in seeing Napoli go unbeaten in their opening 12 Serie A fixtures where they sit joint-top of the table with Milan.

There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding Anguissa’s future – the club have been linked with a permanent move alongside Crystal Palace, who are reportedly hoping to hijack Napoli’s swoop for the Fulham man.

Now though, a report from Football Italia claims that Napoli are confident that they have a €15million release clause in Anguissa’s loan deal which for them is good, as the report goes on to reveal how they believe Anguissa’s transfer value would’ve ‘doubled’ during his time on loan in Italy.

Fulham in a sticky situation?

Fulham saw how good Anguissa was last season – he proved a quality addition to their Premier League ranks and there was no way he’d be staying for this season in the Championship.

But given how well he’s fared at Napoli and also the fact that he’s attracting interest from the likes of Crystal Palace too, Fulham might now find themselves in a difficult position.

It was reported all along that Napoli had a buyout clause in Anguissa’s deal. Now it’s a question of how much that buyout clause is and whether Fulham will get value for money – Anguissa has been a hit in Naples and they’re seemingly rubbing their hands at the prospect of buying him for just €15million