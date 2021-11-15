Burnley, Leeds United and Wolves are all reportedly considering bids for Reading midfielder John Swift.

Swift, 26, has been one of the Championship’s standout performers so far this season.

The Englishman has already scored eight goals and assisted seven from midfield this season and has featured in all 17 of his side’s league fixtures, after injury limited him to just 14 last time round.

Now though, reports from The Star have first claimed that Sheffield United are set to withdraw their long-standing interest in Swift following their poor start to the Championship campaign, as the likes of Burnley, Leeds United and Wolves all weigh up a potential move for Swift.

The Reading man sees his contract expire at the end of the season and so Reading could be forced into selling in the New Year, or risk losing him for free at the end of the campaign.