Crystal Palace. Newcastle United and Southampton have all joined the race to sign West Brom starlet Reyes Cleary, reports Daily Mail.

Cleary, 17, has recently been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga giants are hoping to recruit Cleary before the Baggies have the chance to offer him his first professional contract but now, Daily Mail reports that all of Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Southampton are looking at the youngster.

Cleary has scored 15 goals in 13 outings for West Brom’s U18 side this season. The Baggies have seen a number of their young talents be snapped up this year, with another one in Leonardo Cardoso recently being linked with Chelsea.