Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene scored his second Republic of Ireland international goal on Sunday evening.

That’s two goals in four international appearances for Millers star Ogbene, 24, as Republic of Ireland beat Luxembourg 3-0 in a World Cup Qualifying game on Sunday.

The Nigerian-born winger declared for Republic of Ireland after growing up there, which is also where he started his footballing career.

Ogbene made history in June as he became the first African-born player to feature for the Republic of Ireland national team in their game vs Hungary.

Rotherham United signed Ogbene from Brentford at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, and he quickly cemented himself as a fan favourite with his pace and power down the right-hand side.

It’s just the one goal in his Millers career in 58 outings with nine assists to complement it, but has however been deployed as a right-wing-back since the back end of the 2020/21 Championship season, which is different to his international role where he plays as an out-and-out winger.

With his strike last night, that means Ogbene now has more goals for his national team than he has for Rotherham United.

Due to the three international call-ups of Ogbene, Shane Ferguson and Joshua Kayode, Rotherham United’s game away at Shrewsbury Town was postponed.

On account of the recent spotlight after some impressive performances on the international stage, even against teams like Portugal last week, Millers fans are fearing the worst for the future with the January transfer window quickly approaching.

Here is how some of the League One side’s fans reacted to their high-flying winger scoring his second goal for his country.

There is no way on earth we keep him after this season #rufc https://t.co/vDIvPDypuE — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jls191100) November 14, 2021

I think sadly he won’t be a #rufc come January or next summer 😭 https://t.co/yC53r4hNPF — Alex W (@AWas29) November 14, 2021

Announce us selling him for 250 grand and a new lawnmower in January.. https://t.co/yeTVQwfJWE — Deano (@deanorufc1) November 14, 2021