Port Vale have brought Scott Burgess back into the first-team picture, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Port Vale placed the midfielder on the transfer list in the last transfer window but have now changed their mind.

Burgess, 24, has been training with the youth team over recent times after failing to secure a move away from Vale Park over the summer.

However, he is now back in promotion chasing Vale’s plans.

Read: Former Port Vale boss lands new role

‘His attitude has been fantastic’….

Their boss, Darrell Clarke, has said: “Scott Burgess has come back into the squad. I have brought him in as part of the group.

“His attitude has been fantastic training away from the group. I thought it was the right thing to do so he comes back in as part of the plans.

“He gives us another body, we have a busy period coming up. Don’t get me wrong, he has a lot of work to do to get into the 18 or the team but the door has a bit more sunlight through it for him. He is a good lad and we will see how it goes.”

Current situation

Burgess signed for Port Vale in 2019 and has since made 60 appearances for the League Two side in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

However, Clarke’s arrival earlier this year saw him fall out-of-favour.

He is under contract until the end of this season (June 2022).

Port Vale comment: Three players Darrell Clarke should sign in January

Other spells

Burgess started out at Bury and broke into their first-team as a youngster before making 23 appearances.

He also had loan spells away from the Shakers at Stalybridge Celtic, Bergsoy IL, Macclesfield Town, Wrexham and York City to gain experience.