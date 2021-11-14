Stoke City are ready to firm up their interest in Hearts defender John Souttar.

Stoke City are now at the front of the pack of clubs interested in luring him to England this winter, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

Souttar, 25, is also believed to be wanted by Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough in January.

However, the Potters are ready to pounce to bolster their defensive department.

Current situation

Souttar is out of contract at the end of this season (June 2022) and Hearts are at risk of losing him.

The Scottish Premiership side are keen to strike a new deal with him.

Career to date

He has spent his whole career to date playing in Scotland and has racked up over 200 appearances in total.

The centre-back started out as a youngster at Brechin City Youths before Dundee United snapped him up.

He broke into the Terrors’ first-team during the 2012/13 season and went on to play 73 games in all competitions before Hearts came calling.

Big player

Souttar has been an important player for the Edinburgh club over the past six years.

He was part of their side promoted from the Scottish Championship last season under Robbie Neilson.

What now?

Middlesbrough and Blackburn have been linked but Stoke are said to be leading the race to sign him right now with the January transfer window on the horizon.