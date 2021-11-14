Dundee United hope to have Reading loanee Marc McNulty fit by January, as per a report by The Courier.

The attacker is having a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

McNulty, 29, has been out since September with a hamstring injury that required surgery.

Nevertheless, he is on the road to recovery and Dundee United are hoping he’s back in the New Year.

On loan again

Reading gave him the green light to return to Tannadice in August but he has made just four league appearances so far this season.

McNulty spent the last campaign on loan with the Terrors as well and scored five goals in 30 games in all competitions.

Reading situation

The Scotland international is way down the pecking order with his parent club and is out of contract at the end of this season (June 2022).

He joined the Royals in 2018 from Coventry City but has managed just one goal in 17 games.

The Berkshire club have also loaned him out to Hibernian and Sunderland during his time with them.

Other spells

McNulty is an experienced striker in the game and has also played for the likes of Livingston, Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Bradford City in the past.

What now?

He is continuing his recovery from injury and Dundee United hope to see him again in early 2022.

The attacker will be like a new signing for the Scottish Premiership side once he’s back.