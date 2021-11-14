Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Scott Davies is eyeing a January return.

The stopper is ‘itching’ to return for the Whites, as per the Wirral Globe (live blog, 13.11.21, 16:04).

Davies, 34, has been out of action with an Achilles injury since the end of March.

He has missed the start of this season and has been replaced by both Ross Doohan and Joe Murphy between the sticks.

Tranmere Rovers comment: Three players Micky Mellon should sign in January

However, the experienced ‘keeper is hoping to be back fit for the start of 2022.

Important player

Davies has been on the books at Prenton Park since 2015 and played an integral role behind Tranmere’s rise back into the Football League.

He has made over 250 appearances for the Merseyside club in all competitions.

His current contract with Micky Mellon’s side expires at the end of this season (June 2022).

Other spells

The Blackpool-born man started his career at Morecambe and broke into their first-team as a youngster.

Fleetwood Town then came calling in 2010 and he spent five years with the Cod Army before his move to Tranmere.

Read: Tranmere Rovers striker goes out on loan

Decision to make

Mellon will have a big decision to make as to who to make his number one when Davies is back from his injury.

Current position

Tranmere lost 1-0 at home to Sutton United yesterday and have slipped to 12th in the league table.

They are four points off the Play-Offs at the moment and are next in action against Bristol Rovers away.