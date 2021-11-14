Released Bradford City man Zeli Ismael has returned to Hereford FC.

The winger played for the National League North side against Guiseley yesterday, as per a report by the Hereford Times.

Ismael, 27, linked up with Hereford over the summer following his departure from Bradford at the end of last season.

He then left the Bulls in September after turning down a contract extension.

He’s back

However, after spending the past couple of months as a free agent Ismael is now back at Edgar Street after failing to land a new club.

Hereford boss, Josh Gowling, has said: “Zeli has gone away and given me a phone call last week. He wanted to come back in. I’ve got nothing against Zeli, he’s a great lad.

“We’ve given him an opportunity to come back in and he’s done really well.”

Bradford stint

Ismael joined Bradford in 2019 and spent the past two campaigns on the books at Valley Parade.

He only made a total of 21 appearances for the Yorkshire club due to injury woes and wasn’t offered a contract extension when his deal expired at the end of June.

Other spells

The former England youth international has had a well-travelled career to date and has played for the likes of Wolves, MK Dons, Burton Albion, Bury and Walsall.

Ismael is now back at Hereford and will be looking to help them rise up the league table.