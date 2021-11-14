Former Port Vale boss John Askey has landed the York City job on a interim basis.

The National League North side have appointed him as their manager until the end of the season, as announced by their official club website.

Askey, 57, only joined the non-league outfit’s management team last week on a temporary basis.

However, he has now been appointed as their full-time boss.

Change of manager

The Minstermen have parted company with Steve Watson after a slow start to the season.

Their website reads: “The Board feels that this outcome will give the club the best possible opportunity of achieving promotion this season.”

Askey’s playing career

Askey spent his playing career at Macclesfield and made 679 appearances for the Silkmen in all competitions.

He hung up his boots in 2003 and later became a coach with the Cheshire side.

The Stoke-born man got the managerial job at Moss Rose in 2013 and later guided the club to promotion to the Football League on a shoestring budget.

Shrewsbury and Port Vale spells

Shrewsbury turned to him in 2018 but his move to the League One side didn’t work out and he lasted just five months.

Askey returned to the dugout with Port Vale and spent a couple of years in charge at Vale Park before he was sacked in January this year.

He is now back in the game with York and will be eyeing promotion to the National League.