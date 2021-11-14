Manchester United duo Dermot Mee and Rhys Bennett spent this past week training with AFC Wimbledon.

The young pair linked up with the League One side as part of a new “Pro Experience Programme”, as per the club’s official website.

Manchester United gave the green light for the Mee and Bennett to get some experience of being in and around a senior environment.

Former Wimbledon first-team coach Justin Cochrane now works at Old Trafford and played a key role behind the duo heading to the London club.

‘Enjoyed it’…

He has said: “The two players have really enjoyed it! They’ve been welcomed since day one.

“They’ve enjoyed the environment and the camaraderie of the team, and the players have been very helpful. They took them under their wing, and they’ve enjoyed training, as well as going to a game.”

Mee

Mee is a Northern Ireland youth international goalkeeper and has recently made the step up from Manchester United’s Under-18s to Under-23s.

He had a loan spell away from the North West giants at Fulham earlier this year.

Bennett

The Manchester-born teenager has risen up through the academy with his local side.

Like Mee, he has also progressed into the Under-23s side over recent times.

He plays as a centre-back and is currently under contract until the end of this current season.

Wimbledon situation



Wimbledon didn’t play yesterday because of the international break and are back in action next weekend away at Portsmouth.