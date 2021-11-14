Charlton Athletic picked up a 1-0 away win at Burton Albion yesterday.

Charlton Athletic’s impressive run of form under Johnnie Jackson in the league has continued.

The Addicks’ owner, Thomas Sandgaard, took to Twitter after the game to send the following message to supporters-

Hard fought win today 0-1 💥 Definitely not the prettiest game #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) November 13, 2021

He admits the victory against the Brewers was a hard fought three points.

Events of the game

Ben Purrington scored the only goal of the game on 20 minutes after Jayden Stockley and former Addicks defender Deji Oshilaja were sent off.

Dream start for Jackson

Charlton made the decision to sack Nigel Adkins last month after their poor start to the season and that move has paid off so far.

Jackson, 39, is unbeaten in the four league games he has overseen against Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and now Burton. Rising up

The London side have also risen out of the relegation zone under his guidance.

They are now 17th in the league table and are four points above the drop zone.

The Addicks will no doubt be looking up the league and not down it and have some important games coming up against the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Morecambe and Shrewsbury Town to see them into December.

Full-time role?