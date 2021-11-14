Hull City have been linked with a move for Shota Arveladze over recent times.

Turkish news outlet Medyaradar were the latest to report that the Tigers’ prospective new owner Acun Ilicali has identified him as a replacement for Grant McCann.

Arveladze, 48, is available having last managed Ukrainian side Pakhtakor Tashkent.

He has dropped a big hint on Twitter on the destination of his next managerial role (see tweet below).

Preparing for the English exam and new challenges 🙌👀 pic.twitter.com/mqtEeLviwu — Shota Arveladze (@arveladze_shota) November 13, 2021

The Georgian boss is learning English amid rumours of a move to Hull.

Goal machine

Arveladze enjoyed a successful playing career as a striker for the likes of Trabzonspor, Ajax, Rangers, AZ and Levante.

He scored 321 goals 549 appearances in all competitions before retiring from the game in 2008.

Coaching career to date

Arveladze then got into coaching worked as the assistant manager to Louis van Gaal, Ronald Koeman and Dick Advocaat at AZ.

He then had spells as a full-time manager in Turkey with Kayserispor, Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor, which is where he may have crossed paths with Ilicali.

Spells at Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Pakhtakor Tashkent have since followed on but he has been out of the dugout for 12 months now.

What now?

Arveladze’s tweet is certainly interesting and has got Hull fans talking on social media.