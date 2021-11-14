Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has sent a message to Mansfield Town loan man Ryan Stirk.

The England international has praised his former Birmingham City teammate on Twitter (see tweet below).

Love it Stirky❤️ — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) November 13, 2021

Stirk, 21, scored the winner for loan club Mansfield yesterday against Stevenage away.

The Stags won 2-1 with new signing Joe-John O’Toole scoring their other goal in the first-half.

Decent signing

Stirk has had a couple of injury woes so far this season but has returned to Nigel Clough’s side now.

Birmingham gave him the green light to move to the League Two side on loan in the last transfer window to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Stirk has since made eight appearances for the Stags in all competitions and scored his first goal yesterday.

Academy graduate

The Wales youth international joined Birmingham’s academy in 2010 and will know Bellingham from their time in the Blues’ youth ranks.

Stirk has made two first-team appearances for the Championship outfit so far in his career.

Next up

Mansfield are starting to turn a corner after a tough start to the campaign.

They are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions now and picking up a bit of momentum.

Next up for the Stags is a home tie against Scunthorpe United next weekend.