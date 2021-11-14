Barnsley have had an approach for Mechelen manager Wouter Vrancken turned down.

Barnsley have been rebuffed in their attempts to speak to 42-year-old, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post (originally reports in Belgium).

Vrancken, 42, has been identified by the Tykes as they hunt for a new manager.

The Championship strugglers are currently weighing up a permanent replacement for Markus Schopp.

Who is Vrancken?

He spent his playing career in Belgium as a midfielder for the likes of Sint-Truiden, Gent, Genk, Mechelen and Kortrijk.

The former Belgian youth international retired from the game in 2010 and had early coaching roles at RDK Gravelo and RDK Gravelo.

He then had a three-year spell at Thes Sport before taking the Lommel job in 2017.

Recent years

Vrancken’s tenure at Lommel didn’t last long and he subsequently worked as the assistant manager at Kortrijk before taking the Mechelen job in 2018.

He has since worked wonders with the Antwerp-based side and guided them to promotion to the top flight last season.

They are now currently 4ht in the Belgian First Division after a strong start to the season.

Want to keep him

Mechelen seemingly have no plans to let Vrancken leave the club and Barnsley will have to look elsewhere.

The Yorkshire Post say it is likely that the Yorkshire club will go down the abroad route as they continue their search for a new boss.