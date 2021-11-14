Derby County are set to accept a 9-point penalty for a breaching of English Football League financial regulations, but Alan Nixon has revealed that the EFL ‘had the power’ to pursue a much larger 17-point deduction.

Derby County remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table after suffering a 12-point deduction for entering into administration earlier in the season.

Reports this week have now suggested that the Rams are set to reluctantly accept a further 9-point deduction for their financial misconduct during Mel Morris’ reign, taking their total point deduction for the season to 21 (with a 3-point suspended penalty for a late payment of players last season).

The club’s administrators launched an appeal against their administration points penalty which was later adjourned, and they were also confident of seeing what was always set to be a 9-point deduction for breaching financial regulations reduced.

But it looks set to be a 9-point penalty.

Nixon though writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that the EFL ‘had the power’ to push for a much larger penalty for Derby County’s financial misconduct – he writes that, should the case have gone to an independent disciplinary commission, then the EFL could’ve pushed for a 17-point deduction rather than a 9-point deduction.

All smoke and no fire?

Derby County and the EFL don’t have the best relationship it seems. The club have broken the rules and are rightfully set to pay a heavy price, but in the midst of this ongoing saga between the two it seems like the EFL have started to throw their weight about somewhat.

As Derby look for ways around their points punishments it seems the EFL are trying to back them into a corner and show to them that they have no way out of their current predicament and that relegation is indeed the only outcome for them this season.

League One is beckoning for the Rams and with it will come a lot of changes at the club.