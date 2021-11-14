Hull City’s prospective new owner Acun Ilicali is ‘looking for a new manager’ but that does not guarantee Grant McCann’s departure, reports The Sun on Sunday )14.11.21, pg. 61).

Ilicali is being backed to take over at Hull City.

The Turkish businessman is due to arrive in England later this month where he’ll look to finalise his takeover of the club and for Hull City fans, it’s hugely positive news.

They’re suffered for some time under the Allam reign, toying between League One and the Championship and this season having to watch a turgid-looking side under McCann.

The Tigers sit in 22nd-place of the Championship table after a 2-0 win over Barnsley last time out. It’s a win that’s relieved some pressure on McCann for the time being but the Hull boss has come under widespread criticism this season, and many want him replaced under new ownership.

But Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that McCann ‘may get the chance to carry on’ under Ilicali’s watch.

Although the Turk and his advisers are weighing up potential replacements for the struggling Hull City boss, McCann could well be given time to try and turn his fortunes around by the club’s prospective new owner.

Hull City return to Championship action at home to Birmingham City later this month.