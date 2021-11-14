Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace has received a ‘shock approach’ from a USA-based takeover group, reports The Sun on Sunday (14.11.21, pg. 61).

Wallace has been at the Stevenage helm since 1999.

He saved the club from liquidation when he took on a 90% stake of the club and has since overseen improvements to the stadium, a brand new training ground and much more in between.

Now though, Alan Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday this morning that a USA-based takeover group have made an approach to Wallace regarding a possible buyout.

Nixon goes on to reveal that Wallace makes ‘regular losses’ at the League Two club and that the interested US firm ‘want a price’ before taking their possible interest to the next stage, which would be the EFL owners’ and directors’ test.

Stevenage currently sit in 21st-place of the League Two table. Alex Revell’s side have struggled so far this season having claimed just 14 points from their opening 16 games, and could face relegation from the Football League after 11 seasons back in it.

The club were promoted from the Conference back in 2010 and earned an unprecedented promotion from League Two in the following season.

Stevenage went on to spend three seasons in League One, finishing in 6th-place in their first season in the division and almost capping a third-straight promotion.

Now though, after some glory years under Wallace the club is seemingly moving backwards again, and it could be the end of Wallace’s two decade-long tenure as an unnamed US firm look into a potential buyout.

Up next for the club is an FA Cup tie v MK Dons in midweek.