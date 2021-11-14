Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is set to rival his former club Sheffield United for the signing of Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, reports The Sun on Sunday (14.11.21, pg. 61).

Balogun, 20, has played just twice for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

The England U21 star has barely featured for Mikel Arteta’s side and Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that the Gunners are unsure what to do with the youngster in January, but writes that should they loan him out then there’ll be plenty of suitors.

Two of those could be Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

Wilder is the man at the helm at Boro now and he watched Balogun in action for England U21 last week, where he scored in the 3-1 win over Czech Republic.

And Wilder is due to have some spending money in January to bring in some more firepower in a bid to push for a spot in the top-six this season, with Nixon writing that Balogun is indeed on the former Blades boss’ shopping list.

But he’s also a target of Sheffield United as per Nixon and so Wilder will have to fend off his former club to land Balogun in the New Year.

Boro currently sit in 14th-place of the Championship table and Sheffield United in 18th. It’s been disappointing starts to the season for both sides but the addition of Balogun to either Wilder’s Middlesbrough or Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United could be a real turning point for either side.

It’ll be interesting to see what Arsenal decide to do with Balogun come January, and whether Middlesbrough could win the race to this signing.