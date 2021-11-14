West Brom’s attempt to jump straight back into the Premier League has stuttered a little recently. They currently find themselves in 3rd place in the table, six points behind a surging Fulham outfit.

West Brom fans will be hoping that The Baggies can put together a surge of their own after the current international break. With a six-point gap to make up, a surge is needed.

However, West Brom will have other things to consider writes the Daily Mail’s Simon Jones. He says the Black Country side face more pressure regarding highly-rated young striker Reyes Cleary.

Who is Reyes Cleary?

Cleary is a 17-year-old striker who has been with West Brom since he was a youth player. His movement up the age groups has seen his stock rise and teams are beginning to take note of his potential.

Premier League sides such as Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have taken an interest in Cleary as per an earlier article by the Daily Mail’s Jones.

In that article, Jones wrote that German giants Bayern Munich had also sent scouts over to watch the talented Reyes in action last month against Stoke City.

Reyes has hit 15 goals in 13 games this season for West Brom’s Under-18s and Under-23s. The bulk of these have come in the Under-18s, perhaps showing that he’s outgrown that age group.

Bayern ready to up interest in Cleary

In the face of Premier League interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, it would be perfectly understandable that West Brom might be worried.

Jones’ most recent article adds that Bayern have upped their interest, the Bundesliga champions “are this month stepping up their interest” in The Baggies prize asset. This comes after their monitoring mission last month.

Jones adds that Bayern’s scouts have been drawn to Cleary and left impressed by his “physique, speed and eye for a goal.” He goes on to say that the Bundesliga champions are keen to sign him and “continue to keep a close eye on his progress.”

Thoughts?

Germany seems to be an increasingly popular option for English youngsters. Those such as Jadon Sancho blazed a trail, one taken up by the likes of Jude Bellingham.

German sides seem content to offer a quicker progression to first-team football and evidence of that is clear to be seen. English top-tier sides are often stuffed to the gills with stars and progression is much harder.

Jones says that West Brom are trying to convince Reyes Cleary that he has a future at the Hawthorns. That could be a push too hard for the Baggies if Bayern Munich do step up their interest.