Birmingham City currently sit in a disappointing 15th in the Sky Bet Championship table. However, in a congested second tier, their 22 points places them just four points shy of the play-offs.

Birmingham City fans will be hoping a return from the international break will lead to a climb up the table for Lee Bowyer’s Blues. However, the Mail Online’s Simon Jones signals that they might have other issues to deal with.

Jones wrote yesterday that Bowyer’s side faces a host of Premier League clubs interested in youngster George Hall. Amongst these clubs are Newcastle and Leeds United.

Who is George Hall?

Youngster Hall has been with the Blues since 2012. He has progressed through the age ranks with the club. Whilst ostensibly an Under-18, he has been playing up a level with the Under-23s.

This season has seen midfielder Hall turn out for the Blues’ Under-18s on five occasions in the U18 Premier League competitions. These five appearances have seen him score one goal and provide one assist.

He has also played three games for the Under-23s in the Premier League 2 competition. Here he has shown his ability and potential – scoring against Southampton B.

The 17-year-old has also recently made his England Under-18 debut. This was three days ago; Hall played the full 90 minutes in a 3-2 defeat to Holland’s Under-18s.

Much interest in Hall says Jones

The Mail’s Jones wrote yesterday that Hall “is being monitored by several Premier League clubs.” He then went on to name Newcastle United and Leeds United as well as fellow top-tier sides Southampton and Brighton.

Jones said that Birmingham are aware that Hall is being monitored and “will look to refuse any bids unless they are considerable.” With this interest known, Jones adds that Birmingham’s hand has been forced to some degree.

In order to stave off approaches, the Blues are said to be ready to offer youngster Hall a professional deal that will keep him at the club.

Thoughts?

Birmingham City have already experienced a big side coming in and plucking one of their youngsters from them. That, of course, was Dortmund lifting Jude Bellingham and taking him to the Bundesliga.

Bellingham was already an established first-team player with games and goals under his belt when that happened. Hall is not quite at that level yet.

However, young players are often prized by Premier League sides and Hall looks to have what it takes to succeed at a higher level. It will be interesting to see what happens come January and the opening of the next transfer window.