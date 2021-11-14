‘Absolute class’, ‘Blinder’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans hail player performance v Wycombe Wanderers
Portsmouth won 1-0 against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park in League One on Saturday afternoon.
Danny Cowley’s side are now unbeaten in four League One matches and find themselves in 10th – five places higher than they were before yesterday’s game.
It was a close encounter at Adams Park with not much between the two sides, but it was Portsmouth who managed to steal all three points.
Wycombe centre-back Joe Jacobson had his penalty saved by Alex Bass in the first-half. It took 73 minutes for the deadlock to be broken as Marcus Harness converted a chance from close range, following a George Hirst cross.
It was an all-round impressive performance from Portsmouth, and plenty of fans were quick to hail on-loan Hirst – he’s no doubt endured a tough start to his loan sell, with no goals in his 11 League One outings so far.
See what these Portsmouth fans had to say on the 22-year-old’s performance yesterday:
I hope those that were quick to criticise George Hirst are just as quick to give him credit/support after the shift he put in today… @GeorgeHirst45 👏#Pompey pic.twitter.com/nxIpbeVOsb
— Ryan Honey (@ryanhoney9) November 13, 2021
Sounds like Hirst had a good game, didn’t score himself but got the assist, hopefully the lad gets a decent run in the team and can build on the last week!!#Pompey
— Carl Allen (@capfc11) November 13, 2021
Credit where credit is Due Hirst had a blinder today #pompey
— Jeff Harris (@jeffharris_665) November 13, 2021
Well played #pompey. I’ll hold my hands up and say I was fully expecting us to get turned over. Proved me and many others wrong 👏🏻
Good to see Hirst put in another good performance
Build on this and keep this run going 🔵⚽️
— Liam Howes (@djliamh) November 13, 2021
This is so refreshing to say about a striker at pompey this season but well played Hirst , your shirt to lose now my son #pompey @Pompey
— Scott Turnbull 🐮 (@scottpompey) November 13, 2021
By far our best performance this season, Bass and Hirst absolutely class. Keep the exact same team next week🔵 #Pompey
— ben (@tew_ben) November 13, 2021
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 excellent from the boys we wanted them to fight we wanted them to care and they did it.
The whole team was excellent best I’ve seen Ogilvie play, best I’ve seen Harness since his hat trick, Hirst was outstanding, bass and Raggett were amazing #pompey
— Forgotten Pompey Goals (@Pompey_Goals) November 13, 2021