Portsmouth won 1-0 against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Danny Cowley’s side are now unbeaten in four League One matches and find themselves in 10th – five places higher than they were before yesterday’s game.

It was a close encounter at Adams Park with not much between the two sides, but it was Portsmouth who managed to steal all three points.

Wycombe centre-back Joe Jacobson had his penalty saved by Alex Bass in the first-half. It took 73 minutes for the deadlock to be broken as Marcus Harness converted a chance from close range, following a George Hirst cross.

It was an all-round impressive performance from Portsmouth, and plenty of fans were quick to hail on-loan Hirst – he’s no doubt endured a tough start to his loan sell, with no goals in his 11 League One outings so far.

See what these Portsmouth fans had to say on the 22-year-old’s performance yesterday:

I hope those that were quick to criticise George Hirst are just as quick to give him credit/support after the shift he put in today… @GeorgeHirst45 👏#Pompey pic.twitter.com/nxIpbeVOsb — Ryan Honey (@ryanhoney9) November 13, 2021

Sounds like Hirst had a good game, didn’t score himself but got the assist, hopefully the lad gets a decent run in the team and can build on the last week!!#Pompey — Carl Allen (@capfc11) November 13, 2021

Credit where credit is Due Hirst had a blinder today #pompey — Jeff Harris (@jeffharris_665) November 13, 2021

Well played #pompey. I’ll hold my hands up and say I was fully expecting us to get turned over. Proved me and many others wrong 👏🏻 Good to see Hirst put in another good performance Build on this and keep this run going 🔵⚽️ — Liam Howes (@djliamh) November 13, 2021

This is so refreshing to say about a striker at pompey this season but well played Hirst , your shirt to lose now my son #pompey @Pompey — Scott Turnbull 🐮 (@scottpompey) November 13, 2021

By far our best performance this season, Bass and Hirst absolutely class. Keep the exact same team next week🔵 #Pompey — ben (@tew_ben) November 13, 2021