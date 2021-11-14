Portsmouth won 1-0 against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Danny Cowley’s side are now unbeaten in four League One matches and find themselves in 10th – five places higher than they were before yesterday’s game.

It was a close encounter at Adams Park with not much between the two sides, but it was Portsmouth who managed to steal all three points.

Wycombe centre-back Joe Jacobson had his penalty saved by Alex Bass in the first-half. It took 73 minutes for the deadlock to be broken as Marcus Harness converted a chance from close range, following a George Hirst cross.

It was an all-round impressive performance from Portsmouth, and plenty of fans were quick to hail on-loan Hirst – he’s no doubt endured a tough start to his loan sell, with no goals in his 11 League One outings so far.

See what these Portsmouth fans had to say on the 22-year-old’s performance yesterday:

 