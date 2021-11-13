Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed he has spoken with England U21s boss Lee Carsley over Max Bird’s continued omission from the Young Lions setup.

Bird, 21, has been a fixture in Wayne Rooney’s Derby County side this season.

The midfielder has already made 87 appearances for the Rams since making his way through the Rams’ academy, chipping in with one goal and two assists in the process.

However, despite his promising performances and a strong number of Championship appearances at a young age, Bird is yet to earn an England call-up at any level.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has already spoken of how his continued omission has left him bemused.

Now, he has revealed he has spoken to England U21s boss Lee Carlsey while at St. George’s Park. As quoted by Derbyshire Live, here’s what Rooney had to say on the situation:

“I was at St George’s Park and spoke to Lee Carsley.

“I feel he [Bird] is doing everything and deserves a call up. I might sound a bit biased but I just think with his performances and maturity he deserves to get called up.

“It’s not my job, of course, but I am delighted with how he is playing and I think he deserves more recognition.”

The next shot at a call-up

The U21s’ next round of fixtures comes in March 2022, so there’s a fair amount of time for Bird to stake a claim for a place in Carsley’s squad.

They face Andorra and Albania in two European U21 Championship qualifying games, two opponents that the Young Lions should defeat.

Until then, Bird will be looking to maintain his spot in the Derby County starting XI and catch Carsley’s eye as Wayne Rooney voices his backing for the midfielder to earn a call-up to the England U21s squad.