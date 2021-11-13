Peterborough United pair Ethan Bojang and Emmanuel Fernandez have joined Spalding United on loan, it has been confirmed.

We can confirm that Ethan and Emmanuel Fernandez have joined @SpaldingUnited on-loan. Both will be able to continue to feature for the under 23s but will get valuable experience in mens football with @Gabs50Zakuani at the Tulips #pufc https://t.co/Op4NqXSMWu — Peterborough United (@theposh) November 12, 2021

Bojang and Fernandez, both 19, joined Peterborough United in the summer transfer window.

Gambian midfielder Bojang joined the club following his departure from League One side Doncaster Rovers, while former Gillingham youngster Fernandez arrived from non-league side Ramsgate.

Since joining, both players have found game time with Posh’s U23s. The side has seen an increased amount of investment and focus recently, with Bojand and Fernandez among the players added in the summer transfer window.

Now, it has been confirmed the duo will head out on loan to pick up first-team experience with Spalding United.

Both will be able to keep playing for Posh’s U23s while on loan with Spalding, so it will be interesting to see how they fare away from London Road.

Linking up with a familiar face

Bojang and Fernandez’s moves to Spalding sees them link up with Peterborough United legend Gabriel Zakuani, who is manager of the Tulips.

Zakuani, a former DR Congo international, played a massive 251 games for the Posh across two spells with the club and has taken his first steps into management with Spalding.

As it stands, the club sit in 9th place in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands, so it will be hoped that the loan signings of both Bojang and Fernandez can help them rise further up the table.