Ipswich Town fans have delivered their verdict on Paul Cook’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with 6th placed Oxford United.

Two of League One’s form teams meet at Portman Road today, with Ipswich Town hosting Oxford United.

Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks, rising up the table after an abysmal start to the campaign. The Tractor Boys have lost just one of their last nine, coming against 2nd placed Plymouth Argyle. The run has helped them rise to 9th, leaving them four points away from the play-offs.

Oxford too saw their last defeat come against high-flying Plymouth. Since then, they are undefeated in five across all competitions, securing wins over Shrewsbury Town, Burton Albion, Tottenham Hotspur U21s and Morecambe. Karl Robinson’s side occupy 6th spot, sitting six points away from the automatic promotion places.

Ahead of this afternoon’s meeting, Cook’s Ipswich Town XI has been confirmed:

Walton; Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Clements; Morsy, Evans; Burns, Celina, Edwards; Bonne.

Following the confirmation of the starting lineup, here’s what fans had to say on Twitter:

Bailey Clements masterclass incoming 👀⚽️ https://t.co/e9930kjpRc — Harry Chapman (@harrychapman23) November 13, 2021

Love that Clements gets a chance. Thoroughly deserved. Let's get a win any way we can and build some momentum going into some massive games. COYBs!!! 💙🇺🇸🚜#itfc https://t.co/56q6e2md46 — Tom Baines (@tombaines88) November 13, 2021

Think I would have gone Burgess at left back but Cook clearly wants a bit more going forward from his full backs today hence the inclusion of Clements. That left hand side is going to be interesting to watch this afternoon. Could go either way 😬#COYB #ITFC https://t.co/5s9C6S6hF3 — Steve (@Ipswich_Steve) November 13, 2021

Good to see Clements playing 🙂 he is levels above Penney — Robbie_n_ (@Robbie04039506) November 13, 2021

Clements. Could well grab left back spot today. Always knew he would get there. — kevin francis (@muccletonjoe) November 13, 2021