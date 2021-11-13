Portsmouth fans have delivered their verdict on Danny Cowley’s starting XI as they prepare to face Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon.

Both Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers will be hoping to take all three points from today’s game.

Pompey have endured a successful last seven days. Last Saturday, then avoided a potential banana skin in the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Harrow Borough before defeating Crystal Palace U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday. Now, they have the chance to make it three wins in seven days against Wycombe.

On the other hand, Gareth Ainsworth’s side will be looking to put some difficult results behind them. Last time out in the league, they fell to a heavy 4-1 loss to Ipswich Town. The last seven days has seen them draw 2-2 with Hartlepool United in the FA Cup and lose 5-0 to Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy.

The hosts, Wycombe, have impressed on the whole though this season and sit in 4th spot. Portsmouth have been inconsistent, leaving them in 15th.

Ahead of today’s clash, Portsmouth’s starting XI has been confirmed:

Bass; Romeo, Raggett, Ogilvie, Brown; Thompson, Williams; Harness, Azeez, Curtis; Hirst.

Upon the announcement, here’s what Pompey fans had to say about Danny Cowley’s lineup:

