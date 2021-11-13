Sheffield Wednesday fans have delivered their verdict as Darren Moore’s starting XI for today’s clash vs Gillingham has been confirmed.

The Owls take on Gillingham in one of only six League One games on Saturday.

Heading into the tie, Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to ride their recent momentum and pick up another valuable three points. Last time out in the league, Darren Moore’s side made a statement with a 3-0 win over Sunderland. Since then, they have drawn 0-0 with high-flying Portsmouth in the FA Cup and defeated Harrogate Town 4-0 in the EFL Trophy.

As for Gillingham, they come into the game three games unbeaten in League One, drawing against Bolton Wanderers and Accrington Stanley in their last two games. Steve Evans’ side sit in a disappointing 19th and could really do with putting a decent run together.

Ahead of the clash, Wednesday’s starting XI was confirmed as they look to break into the play-off spots with a win.

Here’s how the Owls line up:

Wildsmith; Palmer, Dunkley, Johnson; Corbeanu, Dele-Bashiru, Bannan, Wing, Shodipo; Paterson, Kamberi.

Following the confirmation of the team, here’s what fans had to say:

Gutted Gregory is injured but what a team — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) November 13, 2021

No Gregory… pain — Sam (@SamRaw_) November 13, 2021

Hope Bannan does something today, been a while since he did — JBH (@JBH_swfc) November 13, 2021

3 point team 💪🏻 — Jimmy WAWAW! WTID 🦉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦉 (@Jimmy51906904) November 13, 2021

Not bad tbh — zacster5555 (@55Zacster) November 13, 2021

Decent line up good enough to win. — Richard……. (@Richard82158166) November 13, 2021