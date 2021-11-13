Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was spotted scouting Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun on international duty with England’s U21 side, according to a report by The Mirror.

Middlesbrough only have two fit strikers at the moment, Andraz Sporar and 18-year-old Josh Coburn. Uche Ikpeazu, who was brought in in the summer from Wycombe Wanderers recently picked up an injury and is expected to miss the next few weeks.

However, new boss Wilder may not necessarily be satisfied at what he has at his disposal and could be looking to the January transfer window to sign a new forward or two.

One player he looks to have identified as a potential new signing is Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. Wilder was seen scouting the 20-year-old in England U21’s 3-1 victory over Czech Republic.

Balogun was handed his first start for the young lions in their Euro qualifier, and he repaid his manager’s decision, scoring England’s third on the night after Anthony Gordon’s double.

Wilder will have liked what he saw from the youngster, who is looking to leave the Gunners in January for valuable playing time, and Middlesbrough may well be that destination.

However, along with Wilder, West Ham United boss David Moyes was also seen scouting Balogun and so the Teessiders do face competition to bring him in on loan in a couple of months time.

He has been prolific at youth level for Arsenal but Gunners U21 manager Lee Carsley says ‘he has outgrown youth football and needs to be tested’. He started Arsenal’s opening two games in the defeats to Brentford and Chelsea but is yet to feature in the league since under Mikel Arteta.