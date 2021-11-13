West Brom youngster Toby King has joined Billericay Town on loan.

West Brom have allowed the midfielder to head to the National League South, as announced by their official club website.

King, 19, has linked up with the non-league side on a deal until January.

The Baggies will be hoping he can get plenty of first-team football under his belt.



Career to date

King spent time in the academy at West Ham United before switching to West Brom in 2018.

He has since been a regular for the Under-23s side and signed his first professional contract at the Hawthorns last year.

The Baggies handed him his first and only senior appearance to date in a Carabao Cup game against Arsenal earlier this season.

New move

Billericay are currently bottom of the National League South and have won just twice so far this term.

They are three points from safety at the moment so this move will be an interesting challenge for King.

The Blues have a few former Football League players in their ranks such as Lawrie Wilson, Charlie Lee and Shaq Coulthirst.

They are in action today away at Chippenham Town and King is in contention to make his debut.





Other loanees

West Brom have lots of other players out on loan at the moment such as goalkeeper Josh Griffiths at Lincoln City, Romaine Sawyers at fellow Championship side Stoke City, Saul Shotton at AFC Telford United, Jovan Malcolm at Accrington Stanley and Callum Morton at Fleetwood Town.