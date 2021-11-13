Hull City could be without defender Lewie Coyle for as long as 12 weeks after he underwent surgery on an ankle injury.

Coyle, 26, has been a fixture in Grant McCann’s starting XI this season.

The former Fleetwood Town and Leeds United man has played 15 times for the Tigers so far, donning the captain’s armband on three occasions and helping keep three clean sheets.

However, Grant McCann looks set to be without his go-to option at right-back for an extended spell.

As reported by BBC Sport, Coyle will be absent for between eight and 12 after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury.

The right-back was forced off in the first-half of Hull City’s 2-0 win over Barnsley, making way for Josh Emmanuel after rupturing ligaments in his ankle.

It awaits to be seen if Coyle can make a return action before the 12 weeks is up as Hull fight to maintain their Championship status.

Who will come into the side?

Former Ipswich Town man Emmanuel will be the man to step into Coyle’s place, so it will be interesting to see if he can nail down a spot in the side while his teammate recovers.

The 24-year-old put in a thoroughly impressive performance after coming on for Coyle against Barnsley. It will hoped that he can keep up that standard of performance as McCann looks to lift his side out of and away from the Championship relegation zone.