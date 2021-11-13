Wigan Athletic hope to have Jordan Cousins and Tom Naylor back from injury over the coming weeks, as per a report Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic have missed the midfield duo over recent games.

The international break has come at a good time for the Latics as they have a few players nursing injuries right now.

Naylor, 30, limped off against Lincoln City at the end of last month and has been out of action since then.

Cousins has also been sidelined with a hamstring injury that he picked up versus rivals Bolton Wanderers.

‘Coming weeks’…

Wigan boss, Leam Richardson, has provided this update on their situations: “Although they’re making really good progress, it remains a frustrating wait. It’s certainly not for the want of trying, hopefully in the next…coming weeks I’d say.”

Current position

The ‘Tics are currently top of League One after their impressive start to the season.

They are a point above Plymouth Argyle at the summit having won 11 games out of 16.

What next?

Wigan are back in action on Tuesday and travel to the Midlands to play Solihull Moors in an FA Cup replay.

They then play Oxford United at the DW Stadium in the league next weekend.

Need players back

Getting Cousins and Naylor back out there will be a boost for the Latics going into the hectic winter period.

They are both important players in the middle of the park and inject useful experience into the side.