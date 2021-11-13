Middlesbrough’s U23 side played against Nottingham Forest yesterday, with former Aston Villa and Swansea City left-back Neil Taylor playing the full 90 minutes.

Middlesbrough were previously linked to Taylor last month, but the then-manager Neil Warnock ruled out a move for the Welshman, claiming ‘there is nothing in that’.

The club were looking at potential free agents to come in on the left-hand side, particularly due to the persistent injuries sustained by first-choice left-back Marc Bola.

They had looked at Robbie Brady, who had left Burnley in the summer, but the Republic of Ireland international instead opted for league leaders Bournemouth.

After missing out on Brady, Middlesbrough looked to have ended their free agent search. But with Warnock having left his post as Boro boss, new manager Chris Wilder may see things differently.

Taylor was handed the opportunity to play for Middlesbrough’s U23 side on Friday evening. He played the full 90 minutes as Boro ran out 2-1 winners in the Premier League Cup.

It is not yet known whether Taylor will be offered a deal at the Riverside, but he would help plug a vacant gap as things stand. With Bola only just returning to training, it would give Wilder another option whilst he regains match fitness.

In recent weeks previous boss Warnock deployed natural right-back Lee Peltier on the left side, as well as playing Onel Hernandez and Isaiah Jones as left wing-backs despite being natural wingers.

Taylor boasts a wealth of experience, having played at both Premier League and Championship level. He also has 43 caps for the Wales national team.