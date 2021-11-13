Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed discussions are still ongoing with Everton over Lewis Gibson’s immediate future.

Gibson, 21, has endured an injury-hit stint on loan with Sheffield Wednesday so far.

The Everton loanee linked up with the Owls in a bid to get some more first-team experience under his belt. However, after struggling for fitness in the early stages of the season, Gibson was struck down with a hamstring injury 45 minutes into his Wednesday debut.

The injury has ruled him out until 2022, leading to discussions over his future at Hillsborough.

Now, Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has provided an update on the talks with Everton over Gibson’s immediate future.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore confirmed discussions are still ongoing, revealing the relevant parties are looking at the possibility of extending the loan and the possibility of cutting the loan short.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We are still in discussions now with Everton.

“It is possible; we are looking at the loan and if there is a possibility to extend it or is there a possibility that we both come to an agreement and end the loan.

“Both clubs are talking at the moment and both clubs will make a professional decision on it.”

Wednesday’s defensive worries

Gibson isn’t the only worry the Owls have got to contend with at the moment.

Standout defender Dominic Iorfa has joined the loaned in defender on the sidelines, while Sam Hutchinson isn’t quite fully fit yet as he battles to return from injury as well.

As a result, Marvin Johnson, who usually operates as a left-winger or left wing-back, has had to fill in on the left-hand side of Moore’s back three. Liam Palmer has spent much of this season operating in the back three as well.

It awaits to be seen how Wednesday and Everton’s talks over Gibson pan out, with a little under two months remaining until the January transfer window.