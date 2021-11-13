Hartlepool United’s managerial vacancy is attracting plenty of interest, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United are in the hunt for a replacement for Dave Challinor after his departure to Stockport County.

They are sticking with Anthony Sweeney for their upcoming matches as they continue their search.

The 38-year-old has been at the helm for the last three games.

No Woodman move

The Pools have been heavily linked with Bromley boss Andy Woodman over the past few days.

However, the former Whitehawk manager will not be making the move to Victoria Park at this moment in time.

He has impressed since taking over Bromley earlier this year and his side are currently 4th in the National League.

They coincidently are playing Stockport this evening in Challinor’s first home game at Edgeley Park.

What now?

Hartlepool are being patient as they weigh up the direction they want to take now.

There is a lot of interest in the post and there is no doubt that they are an attractive club to manage.

Lost last night

Hartlepool were beaten 2-1 at home by Newport County last night.

The Pools thought they had a point in the bag after David Ferguson cancelled out Courtney Baker-Richardson’s first-half goal.

However, in-form striker Dom Telford’s last gasp winner saw the Grecians leave with all three points.